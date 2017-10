Have your say

Barnsley welcomed Middlesbrough to Oakwell today in the Championship.

One change for the Reds, Fryers for the suspended McCarthy.

And the Reds made a fantastic start, going ahead via a Fletcher own goal on three minutes.

But the visitors were level four minutes later, Brathwaite firing home.

Nine minutes on the clock, and Barnsley were back in front, this time McGeehan netting.

Assombalonga equalised for Boro on the hour.