Barnsley 2 Norwich 1: Tykes prosper after imposing themselves on Canaries

Barnsley defeated promotion-hopefuls Norwich City on Saturday because they imposed their will on the game, believes head coach Paul Heckingbottom.

The Reds rumbled a big club chasing a top-six berth for the second Saturday in succession, having toppled Birmingham 3-0 seven days earlier.

And they continued upsetting the Championship apple cart as goals from Tom Bradshaw and Conor Hourihane gave Barnsley a two-goal lead at the break.

The visitors produced an improved second-half performance, with Nelson Oliveira pulling a goal back, but they were unable to score an equaliser.

Heckingbottom – whose side moved back into the top half – said: “It was a case of two teams playing two different shapes and I thought we imposed our shape on them better in the first half.

“They made changes at half-time and they imposed their shape and system on us at the start of the second half.

“We restricted them to shots from distance and we were disappointed with the goal we did concede.

“It changes the mentality and we had to get to grips with the middle of the park again. They were much stronger with their midfield three so we had to change and regain control of the middle of the pitch.

“I don’t think there’s ever been a dip in confidence or belief, if I’m honest. We know it’s going to be tough but that’s the nature of the league. You need to not get down if things aren’t going your way and don’t get carried away if they are going your way.”

Barnsley: Davies, Bree, Roberts, MacDonald, Yiadom, Scowen, Morsy, Hourihane, Kent (Janko 90), Winnall (Hammill 71), Bradshaw (Payne 72). Unused substitutes: Townsend, Evans, Kpekawa, Williams.

Norwich: Ruddy, I Pinto, Bennett, Bassong, Brady (Lafferty 85), Howson, Dorrans, Ja Murphy, Pritchard (Olsson 46), Jo Murphy (Mulumbu 46), Oliveira. Unused substitutes: Martin,Jones,Hoolahan,Klose.

Referee: A Woolmer (Northamptonshire).