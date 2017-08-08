Barnsley 4 Morecambe 3: Ryan Hedges finds late winner for Reds in Carabao Cup first round

Have your say

SUBSTITUTE Ryan Hedges was Barnsley’s late hero as he sunk League Two Morrecambe deep into stoppage-time.

Hedges curled home brilliantly in the 95th minute to seal Barnsley’s passage into the second round of the Carabao Cup.

The hosts made a terrific start to the game by opening the scoring inside two minutes.

It was a brilliant team goal, with Tom Bradshaw eventually slotting home from 15 yards following neat approach play from George Moncur and Ike Ugbo.

Andrew Fleming went close for the visitors as they tried to rally, but Barnsley’s lead was doubled after 22 minutes.

This time Ugbo charged down the flank before firing in a low cross which defender Mitchell Lund just couldn’t prevent from beating Aussie ‘keeper Danijel Nizic.

Nizic made a brilliant save shortly before the interval when he dived full length to claw out a pinpoint header from the impressive Bradshaw.

The Shrimpers halved the deficit in first-half stoppage-time when Sam Lavelle smashed unerringly into the roof of the net from close in.

Barnsley restored their two-goal advantage just 23 seconds into the second period when Bradshaw headed home Adam Hammill’s flighted cross.

owever, back came Morecambe, with Michael Rose slotting home from the penalty sport just four minutes later.

Bradshaw fluffed a dream chance to make it 4-2 – and grab his hat-trick goal – soon after when he screwed a horrible shot wide from a great position inside the box.

Vadaine Oliver pounced to make it 3-3 with eight minutes to go, only for Hedges to strike his dream winner in the dying seconds.

Barnsley: Davies, Pearson, MacDonald, Pinnock, Yiadom, Potts (Hedges, 86), Moncur, Williams (Mowatt, 86), Hammill, Ugbo (Payne, 77), Bradshaw. Unused substitutes: Townsend, McCarthy, Jackson, Mallan.

Morecambe: Nizic, McGowan, Kenyon, Fleming, Brough, Campbell (Thompson, 69), Lund (Ellison, 50), Rose, Lavelle, Turner (Deakin, 74), Oliver. Unused substitutes: Roche, Conlan, Wildig, Bownsword.

Referee: D Bond.