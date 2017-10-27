Barnsley boss Heckingbottom determined to keep cool in heat of derby with Sheffield Wednesday

KEEPING your cool amid the derby cauldron is never the easiest task. Just ask Paul Heckingbottom.

A Barnsley lad as well as the club’s head coach and a former player for both the Reds and tomorrow’s opponents Sheffield Wednesday, Heckingbottom has previous when it comes to this particular ‘neighbourly’ affair –and is intent on the headlines not surrounding him tomorrow.

Paul Heckingbottom

After serving a two-match touchline ban for the recent home games with Hull City and Middlesbrough, Heckingbottom is back in the dug-out at Hillsborough tomorrow lunch-time – and is planning to tailor his approach accordingly.

Heckingbottom, handed his recent punishment after being sent to the stands for contesting a penalty award for Millwall in Barnsley’s 3-1 win on September 30, was also dismissed in the fixture at Hillsborough last December after a flashpoint in the away technical area with Owls’ assistant head coach Lee Bullen.

Controversy and highly-charged emotions are never far away in this particularly volatile derby, which has seen five players receive their marching orders in the last three meetings at S6.

Heckingbottom, too, also famously received his marching orders in this feisty fixture during his playing days once in October 2006 – on an afternoon when he was Reds captain and lasted just 20 minutes on his return to his old club.

Given his rather more recent brush with officialdom, the Reds head coach is planning to be the epitome of reserve and cool on his touchline return tomorrow.

Although Heckingbottom has revealed that the club are seeking feedback and clarity on that thorny topic of what is permissible or otherwise regarding behaviour and interaction with officials.

On the notion of changing his touchline behaviour, Heckingbottom, who served a one-match ban for a separate offence earlier this year, said: “Yes I am going to have to. Apparently, not swearing at referees and treating them properly gets you in the stand as well. So I will just probably not talk to them.

“I am trying to get some feedback. There are lots of things I am not happy with and really angry about. But I think I would probably get into more trouble and get more people’s backs up if it is me who tries to do the digging to try and get some answers.

“But I have got some people looking at that for me and hopefully I can get some feedback, which is not just waffle and actually they are looking at what has gone off.

“Then, we can see how we take it forward.

“I will still go in with the teamsheets and speak to them (referees and officials). But I want to know what kind of organisation they want to be.

“We have tried very hard with them and not had any player booked for dissent this season.

“While I am getting sent off, they are acknowledging I am not swearing or insulting them.”

A fixture which has rarely been short of drama over the past few years, the stakes are noticeably high ahead of the latest meeting.

Wednesday head into the game on the back of a disconcerting run of four losses in their past five outings, putting a welter of pressure upon the shoulders of head coach Carlos Carvalhal.

That said, Heckingbottom, who attended the Owls’ derby demolition of Leeds United on October 1, is not reading too much into his former club’s current ailments and is far more concerned with orchestrating a positive result for the Reds following their frustrating loss to more Yorkshire opponents in Hull City last weekend.

That harsh setback, when the Tigers staged a smash-and-grab raid to take the spoils, provided Barnsley with an object lesson in Championship savvy – in a league where being ruthless in both boxes is the key to success.

Heckingbottom, whose youthful 19th-placed side have won just once in their past seven league outings, said: “When we are playing well, we have to capitalise when we are on top and at the same time, always be, to a man, giving everything to limit as many opportunities on our goal.

“I do not want any compliments about how we have played when we are not winning. I would rather be getting compliments for winning and people saying: ‘How the hell are they winning that?.’ Because that is another side of the team and shows a lot of character.”

As to the subject of Owls’ recent form, Heckingbottom added:“There’s two ways to look at it. Wednesday are not in the best of form in terms of results.

“But they are like a wounded animal and in the Leeds game, they came out fighting and looked a really good side.

“It has not gone well for them since, but we honestly do not pay any attention. It is what we do.”

Heckingbottom has confirmed that defender Adam Jackson will be out of action for a significant spell with a posterior cruciate knee injury, although winger Lloyd Isgrove could be involved in the Reds matchday squad for the first time this season tomorrow.