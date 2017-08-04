Barnsley boss Heckingbottom sure Yiadom is hungry to show best form

head coach Paul Heckingbottom is confident that Andy Yiadom will remain fully committed to Barnsley despite rejecting a new Oakwell deal.

The former Barnet captain, out of contract next summer and subject of a recent, failed bid from Huddersfield Town, has turned down a new contract to make him one of the club’s best-paid players.

Despite rumours regarding talk of a fresh bid from Town, with Swansea and Reading also linked, Heckingbottom insists that Yiadom will stay focused on his Reds commitments.

Heckingbottom said: “I will say one thing, he is very focused and driven and wants to do his best.

“He was in this situation at Barnet when he rejected a contract and stayed on the money he was on to earn a move.

“One thing is for sure, we will have a hungry player on our hands who is trying to impress everybody to earn the best possible contract where he can, whether it is here or elsewhere.”

Expressing personal disappointment at Yiadom’s decision, and adamant he will not be sold on the cheap either, the Reds’ head coach added: “It has obviously disappointed me. But he could have signed a new deal and then be sold in two weeks anyway.

“So it makes no (real) odds to me. If he is going to see his deal out and I have got him for this season, I will be delighted with that.

“I don’t think with anyone with less than 12 months (left), you are going to get true value.

“He is only going to get better and is a great lad as well and has played two positions for us. You can see his value.

“If he went, we would have to bring in two new players on two salaries and they would have to not weaken the team and that can cost a lot of money, so in that sense, you need a lot of money for ‘Yids’ back.”

Barnsley completed the signing of Blackpool’s Brad Potts on a three-year deal last night.