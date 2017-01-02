Barnsley boss Paul Heckingbottom delighted with piece of magic from Conor Hourihane

Paul Heckingbottom says simple belief - as well as a wonder goal from Conor Hourihane - was enough to steer Barnsley to a hard-fought 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest.

Tykes skipper Hourihane found the back of the net from 30 yards with a spectacular strike in the 88th minute to end the City Ground stalemate.

And manager Heckingbottom says his players will have always felt that moment was coming, as they fought to secure a fifth win in seven Championship outings - while ensuring Forest notched up a sixth game without victory.

"I think the game was drifting away and heading to a stalemate in the final 10 minutes, we would have taken a point," said Heckingbottom.

"But then it was some goal to win us the game - and that is what we have got in the team.

"We always have to believe we can keep pushing for the win and that is what we do all the time. We focus on how we play, we stick to our game plan and if the breaks come for us from that, then great.

"If we have to rely on somebody to conjure up a bit of magic for us, so be it - because we know we have that in us as well.

"I was really pleased with the performance, we made changes to bring some energy into the side. We knew we would create chances and I thought we were unlucky not to be in front at half time. We wanted more of the same in the second half, but we also knew that we had firepower available coming off the bench if we needed it.

"The keeper only had one meaningful save to make, so we were pleased to get the three points."