Barnsley boss reveals disappointment in star following interview stating his Premier League ambitions

PAUL HECKINGBOTTOM has denied that Barnsley defender Andy Yiadom has submitted a transfer request - but has expressed his disappointment after his advisors allowed him to conduct an unsanctioned interview stating his wish to leave Oakwell.

Yiadom has been the subject of transfer speculation throughout the summer, but aside from one bid for his services from Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town - labelled as 'derisory' by head coach Heckingbottom - there have been no other offers.

Swansea City and Reading have also been linked with the 25-year-old, who recently rejected fresh terms with the Reds, with his current deal expiring next summer.

On Yiadom taking part in a TV interview, where he expressed his wish to move to the Premier League, Heckingbottom, who says he has no issue with the player - who he will continue to have an open and honest relationship with - said: "I have not seen it, but have heard about it.

"Yids has not got the resources to do that; it is whoever is advising him. That is the disappointing thing.

"I am disappointed he has done that. But from what I have been told, he has only said what I have said to you guys (the media) anyway - that there will be no new contract talks and that he wants to play in the Premier League and that he has prepared to see out his contract."

Andy Yiadom was one of Barnsley's top players last season

And on whether Yiadom had specifically tabled a transfer request, the Reds head coach added: "No."