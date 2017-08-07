Barnsley close in on ‘four’ targets

BARNSLEY head coach Paul Heckingbottom says that the Reds are ‘really close’ to landing four new players to boost his squad ranks.

The Reds brought in midfielder Craig Potts and defender Matty Pearson at the end of last week and are now closing in on the completion of more business, according to the Oakwell head coach.

Paul Heckingbottom, the Barnsley boss

Heckingbottom, seeking to correct what he sees as an imbalance in his squad, which he views as currently being top-heavy with central midfielders, said: “We are really close on four, whereas it is virtually done. And that would be a great start and really change the dynamic of the squad.”

The Reds chief confirmed that the signings are a mixture of permanent captures and loan arrivals.

Zeki Fryers (hamstring) and Liam Lindsay (groin) are still sidelined for Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup home encounter with Morecambe, with the latter likely to return to training next week.