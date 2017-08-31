Barnsley midfielder Alex Mowatt sent to League One side Oxford United in loan deal

Barnsley midfielder Alex Mowatt has moved to League One outfit Oxford United on loan for the rest of the season.

The former Leeds United player has struggled for regular game time since his £500,000 switch to Oakwell in the January transfer window and has been allowed to link up with U's boss and former Whites number two Pep Clotet to get a run of regular first-team football under his belt.

Doncaster-born Mowatt has endured a forgettable stint back in his native South Yorkshire, right from the moment that he was dismissed for a reckless challenge on his Reds debut against Wolves on January 31.

Mowatt made 11 appearances for the Reds last term, incorporating six starts and netted once, in the 3-2 late-season loss at Bristol City.

Hopes were high that the 22-year-old would kick on this season, but he has found himself behind several players in the pecking order and has made just one league appearance, starting on the opening day of the season at Bristol City.

Mowatt was a late substitute in the Carabao Cup win over Morecambe three days later on August 8 - his last taste of action for Barnsley.

Oxford boss Clotet said: "We were interested as soon as we found out there was a possibility of getting him, because we feel he is a player who adds to our creative options.

"He can play in any position in the midfield and although he is still only 22 he has played well over 100 games in the Championship and has lots of experience for his age.

“He is the right type of player for us, one who wants to work hard and be part of what we are building.

"I am sure he will do very well for this club.”

