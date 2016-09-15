Barnsley pair Adam Armstrong and Josh Scowen injury concerns for Reading clash

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

PAUL HECKINGBOTTOM has confirmed that Adam Armstrong and Josh Scowen are slight injury doubts ahead of Barnsley’s home game with Reading on Saturday.

The pair have reported issues following the Reds’ superb 4-0 midweek win at Wolves - their third success on the spin which maintained the club’s outstanding start to the Championship campaign, with the Oakwell outfit riding high in third place.

Head coach Heckingbottom said: “We have a couple of little niggles and there will be some not training today (Thursday).

“Hopefully, we will have everyone back fit on Saturday because we want to keep this momentum and everybody involved and pushing each other on.

“Adam Armstrong got a dead leg, literally just before he came off (at Wolves) and Josh Scowen’s groin is a little bit tight.

“But we will get them back and they (hopefully) be involved.

Barnsley's Adam Armstrong tangles with Preston North End defender Alex Baptiste

But the flip side of that is that is if there is any doubt and anything that could progressively get worse, we will have to look at it and make a decision maybe as we have bodies who are more than capable of filling in.

“Because our numbers are small, we cannot afford anyone being out for any longer than necessary.”