Barnsley ratings: Adam Hamill shines as Reds produce thrilling performance to stun Sunderland

Barnsley produced a fine display to thrash Sunderland 3-0 at Oakwell.

Football writer Leon Wobschall was at the match and rated each player's performances.

Adam Davies: Little to do in the first period. One half-decent second-half stop. Will have been envisaging a busier time of it. 6

Jason McCarthy: Bombed forward with intent with the opportunity arose and played his part in an excellent team performance. 7

Adam Jackson: Relished the battle and produced a solid shift. Won his first share of headers and challenges. 7

Liam Lindsay: A moment of alarm when he brought down Vaughan, but the referee issued a yellow, as opposed to a red. 6

Matty Pearson: Steady-away performance and coming along nicely. McGeady did not give him too much grief, quite the opposite. 7

Joe Williams: One mistake ahead, had an energetic and industrious game and made his mark after being outshone by Cattermole early on. 8

Adam Hammill: Full of tricks during spells of the game and appeared to enjoy himself immensely. Hand in both first-half goals and a welcome rewind. A threat all game. 9

Brad Potts: Quiet start, but became a growing force. Should have done better with a header on the half-hour. But a strong performance. 7

George Moncur: Excellent goal to kill the game, the sort of effort he used to score regularly for Colchester United. Fine afternoon. 8

Harvey Barnes: Sublime volley to score his maiden goal for the Reds after earlier providing an assist. Will look back at today with much fondness. 8

Ike Ugbo: Got his reward with a real striker's goal at the back stick. The sort of scruffy close-range goal that forwards' love. Very encouraging. 8

Substitutes: Ryan Hedges (Barnes 66), 6. Tom Bradshaw (Ugbo 72), 6, Mamadou Thiam (Hammill 90), 6.

Not used: Nick Townsend, Ethan Pinnock, Alex Mowatt, Jared Bird.

Sunderland

Robbin Ruiter: 6

Billy Jones: 6

Tyias Browning: 5

Lamine Kone: 5

Bryan Oviedo: 5

Aiden McGeady: 5

Lee Cattermole: 6

Didier N'Dong: 5

George Honeyman: 5

James Vaughan 5

Lewis Grabban 6

Substitutes: Lynden Gooch 5, Wahbi Khazri 5, Adam Matthews 6

Not used: Jason Steele, John O'Shea, Darron Gibson, Joel Asoro.