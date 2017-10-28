Barnsley ratings: Eye-catching resolve and a marvellous equaliser - how Reds players performed against Sheffield Wednesday

Have your say

Harvey Barnes scored a sublime equaliser as Barnsley grabbed a point from their trip to Sheffield Wednesday in Saturday's lunchtime Yorkshire derby.

Football writer Leon Wobschall was at Hillsborough and rated the performances from the Barnsley line-up.

Adam Davies. Couple of key first-half saves to deny Lees and was busy on his return to his former club. Held firm. 7

Jason McCarthy. Plenty of defending to do and his forays forward were limited. Did contrive one good second half chance for McGeehan. 6

Angus MacDonald. Produced several heroic last-ditch blocks and his wholehearted commitment and resolve was eye-catching. 7

Liam Lindsay. Solid enough and had to work overtime with his defensive colleagues. 7

Andy Yiadom. Looked a little ring-rusty at times. But did produce one superb clearance close to his own goalline to deny the Owls a second early in the second half. Sound second half. 7

Adam Hammill. Not at his creative best, although kept going for the team. Copped a booking for what looks a hard, but fair challenge on Fletcher. 6

Joe Williams. Grew into the game and got through loads of work and continued his strong season. 7

Cameron McGeehan. Went close in the first half and early on in the second - his main contributions on the day. 6

Harvey Barnes. After clipping the woodwork following an enterprising second-half run, he once again showed his penchant for the spectacular with a marvellous equaliser. Another memorable Reds goal. 8

Tom Bradshaw. Worked hard, although his goalscoring opportunities were scant. Did fire one late chance over on the turn. 6

Mamadou Thiam. Handed his craved-for start and showed willing and pace at times, although still very much a work in progress, clearly. Replaced at the interval. 6.

Substitutes: Brad Potts (Thiam 45). Powered forward when chance arose upon his introduction. 6

George Moncur (McGeehan 66), 6

Isgrove (Hammill 66), 6.

Not used: Jack Walton, Matty Pearson, Ryan Hedges, Ike Ugbo.