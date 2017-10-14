Barnsley ratings: Reds defender 'excellent' at both ends in entertaining Middlesbrough draw

Have your say

Barnsley twice let a lead slip as they were held to a 2-2 draw by pre-season title favourites Middlesbrough at Oakwell.

Yorkshire Post football writer Leon Wobschall was at the game and judged each performance. Do you agree with his marks?

Adam Davies. Made one key second half save to deny Fletcher and also did well to turn away a goalbound Downing shot. Handling was competent throughout. 7

Matty Pearson. Stuck to his guns and won his fair share of challenges. Committed. 7

Liam Lindsay. Strong in the air and tidied up neatly. Continued his solid and encouraging recent form. 7

Adam Jackson. Continued his sound start to the season against his old club. Organised well. 7

Zeki Fryers. Some sterling defensive work and showed his quality going forward too. Excellent. 8

Joe Williams. Grafted and was committed throughout and got through plenty of work. 7

Adam Hammill. Not at his dazzling best, but a disciplined showing and kept going. 6

Brad Potts. Supplied an assist for McGeehan's leveller, but not everything came off for the north-easterner. 6

Cameron McGeehan. Fillip of his first goal in Reds colours and showed some nice touches. 7

Harvey Barnes. Went close to winning for the Reds when his low shot rattled the post. 6.

Tom Bradshaw. Competed well against Gibson and Ayala and his work ethic was unquenchable. 6

Substitutes

Mamaduo Thiam (Potts, 53). Lively on his introduction and showed no hesistation in running at the Boro backline - went close with a couple of efforts. 7.

Jared Bird (McGeehan 86), 6.

Ryan Hedges (Barnes 87), 6.

Not used: Nick Townsend, Ike Ugbo, George Moncur, Andy Yiadom.