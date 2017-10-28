Barnsley reaction: Paul Heckingbottom hails Reds character following Sheffield Wednesday point

Paul Heckingbottom complemented his Barnsley side's mentality after watching them battle back for a point at Sheffield Wednesday.

Harvey Barnes scored a brilliant second-half equaliser at Hillsborough to cancel out Adam Reach's first half strike.

Barnsley boss Heckingbottom said his players stayed relaxed when chasing the game.

He said: "I always want three points but I think we have to sort of take that in the end, especially after the start we had.

READ MORE: Eye-catching resolve and a marvellous equaliser - Barnsley ratings

"We spoke at half-time, we tried to do it in a calm way because we definitely started on the back foot. It was just a case of not carrying out instructions in terms of what we wanted to do to make the game easier for ourselves and that's what happens against a good side.

READ MORE: Sheffield Wednesday 1 Barnsley 1 - match report

"I'm not taking anything away from Wednesday but we know that was our doing and then obviously, on the plus side is, it takes a lot to then turn that around.

"The determination, the running power, the willingness to put their body on the line is what got us back into that game.

"So there was lots of things wrong but we turned it around and then more than matched them."