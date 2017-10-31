Barnsley reaction: Paul Heckingbottom lauds wonderstrike from Everton loanee Joe Williams

Barnsley boss Paul Heckingbottom was left to admire a spectacular 30-yard effort from his on-loan Everton midfielder Joe Williams that finally broke Burton hearts and helped seal a 4-2 win at the Pirelli Stadium.

With the game locked at 2-2 after first half strikes from Lloyd Isgrove and Brad Potts had been cancelled out by Matty Lund's first Championship goal and a Lloyd Dyer goal on the stroke of half time, Williams sent a dipping volley crashing into the top corner of Connor Ripley's goal to restore the Tykes' lead before Harvey Barnes added a fourth late on.

For Williams it was a first senior goal and a moment of real quality to delight his manager.

Heckingbottom admitted he was just about to berate his midfielder when he saw him shape to shoot from distance.

"I was just about to let him have one to be fair, shooting with his left foot from there," he said.

"It was the first real moment of quality in the game if I am honest. It was a war of attrition up until then."

"No one has come away from here with a win without earning it this season. Burton make you earn everything and we knew it would be that way."

"I was disappointed with the two goals that we conceded. We didn't track runners. Burton make you fight so hard, putting balls into your box. For us to not track runners twice made it really difficult for ourselves.

"I felt we had just settled down before Joey's goal. We had stood up to everything but didn't show any real quality. The goal was out of nothing and deflated Burton and when we got the fourth it was a comfortable 10 minutes at the end."