Barnsley recruit Wigan Athletic midfielder Sam Morsy

BARNSLEY have sealed their second incoming signing of deadline day by bringing in Wigan Athletic's Sam Morsy on a season-long loan - while midfielder George Moncur has made a surprise loan switch to Peterborough United.

Morsy, currently on international duty with Egypt, has been on the Reds' radar for several weeks and despite rival interest in the former Chesterfield captain, the Reds have won the race to sign him.

His move to Oakwell follows on from the capture of QPR defender Cole Kpekawa, 20, for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal, with reports in London suggesting that the fee is in the region of £450,000.

The arrival of the 20-year-old, who played nine games for the R's, helps to further plug the gap following the big-money sale of Alfie Mawson to Swansea City, with the Reds having also replenished their defensive ranks with the signing of Adam Jackson from Middlesbrough.

Meanwhile, £500,000 summer arrival Moncur, who has struggled for game time so far following his move to the Reds, has joined Peterborough United on loan until January, with Posh having been interested in signing the 22-year-old from Colchester United at the start of the season.

Fellow summer recruit Elliott Lee could also head out of Oakwell on loan, with Leyton Orient keen on signing him.