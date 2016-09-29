Barnsley’s Adam Davies and Leeds United’s Charlie Taylor target derby spoils

ADAM DAVIES has challenged Barnsley to take their midweek momentum into Saturday’s derby game at Leeds United – and finish on a real high ahead of the second international break.

After suffering two successive losses for the first time since November, the Reds got back on track with a much-improved performance in the midweek draw with Aston Villa, with Sam Winnall’s late leveller providing them with a shot in the arm ahead of the weekend test at Elland Road.

It was a timely tonic with the Reds getting their uncharacteristically low-key display at Brighton last Saturday out of their system.

Davies said: “Everyone knew that we were not at it and us as a team and players, we knew that it was not good enough.

“We wanted to react well and we did and we can take this into Saturday and hopefully we can get three more points to take into the international break.

“In the first few games, we showed that we can play in the Championship and now we are doing it week in, week out. Sometimes, we will have a little dip as we cannot be high energy and have that high press every week.

“But if we can play like we did on Tuesday more often that not, we will be alright.”

Meanwhile, Leeds United defender Charlie Taylor admits that the Whites will be using the hurt of their midweek loss at Bristol City as a motivational tool ahead of Saturday’s derby after seeing their four-match winning streak end in a narrow 1-0 triumph.

Taylor, who admits that his ‘head is in a better place’ with his future now at Leeds after the closure of the transfer window, at least until January, said: “We desperately want to win (after Tuesday), going into the international break and keep the momentum going into the two-week break.

“We dominated (on Tuesday), but it was just the final third, which is disappointing. It is something we are going to have to put right and go on another run.”