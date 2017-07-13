Barnsley short on numbers, admits Paul Heckingbottom

PAUL HECKINGBOTTOM admits that Barnsley are ‘nowhere near there’ in terms of his desired number of summer recruits, more especially in the striking department.

So far this close season, the Reds have brought in seven players, but are still palpably short in terms of forward options, which very much represents Heckingbottom’s priority.

We are still a long away away from the squad we want to have and at the minute, we can only play one shape, which is with one striker. Barnsley manager, Paul Heckingbottom

The Reds have active interest in a number of players, including Swansea’s Oli McBurnie and Blackpool’s Brad Potts and are keen on bringing in a mixture of loan and permanent signings.

Heckingbottom, whose striking options have been further diminished by Stefan Payne picking up a slight injury, has wider interest in a number of players, including former loan striker Ashley Fletcher - someone who, in an ideal world, the Reds chief would love to sign.

Speculation has also suggested that they could be interested in Doncaster Rovers forward John Marquis, although Heckingbottom was reluctant to talk about specific players.

Heckingbottom said: “A difficult issue is that we are nowhere near there in terms of bodies (signings). The under-23s are getting a great opportunity in getting lots of game time with us, but with all due respect they are not going to be starting the season, unless someone really does stake a claim in these few games.

“We are still a long away away from the squad we want to have and at the minute, we can only play one shape, which is with one striker.

“We need to get bodies because then in earnest we can begin working with a squad of players.

“But we will get them and we have been highlighted that many players, whether it be through agents or our recruitment team. But they have to be right for us. Every player who comes in from now onwards has to making an impact to our starting 11.”

Heckingbottom said there are no updates regarding further interest in Andy Yiadom, with the club recently rejecting bids from Huddersfield Town and Reading.

On Yiadom, he said: “As far as I am aware, we have not had any more contact. There’s lots of speculation, but nothing has changed.”