Barnsley start season with long trip to Bristol

BARNSLEY will begin their 2017-18 Championship campaign with a long away trip to Bristol City with the Tykes facing a Yorkshire derby at Sheffield United four league games in.

The Tykes will kick-off their campaign with the trip to Ashton Gate on Saturday, August 5 and then face back to back home league games against Ipswich Town on Saturday, August 12 and then Nottingham Forest on Tuesday, August 15.

A juicy Yorkshire derby at newly-promoted Sheffield United is next on the agenda on Saturday, August 19.

The Blades tie is followed by the visit of relegated Sunderland to Oakwell on Saturday, August 26.

Championship favourites Aston Villa are then the next visitors to Barnsley on Saturday, September 16, with the away trip to Villa Park on the agenda for Saturday, January 20.

Boxing Day will see the Tykes welcome Preston North End, while a mouthwatering trip to relegated Sunderland is on the agenda for Monday, January 1.

The Tykes will welcome Leeds United on Saturday, November 25, with the visit to Elland Road on the agenda for Saturday, April 21.

Sheffield United will come to Oakwell on Saturday, April 7 while the two derbies against Sheffield Wednesday begin with the trip to Hillsborough on Saturday, October 28.

The Owls are coming to Oakwell on Saturday, February 10.

The eagerly-awaited trip to Middlesbrough must wait until Saturday, March 10 but the Riversiders will visit Oakwell on Saturday, October 14.

Easter Monday offers a visit to Nottingham Forest while Barnsley have also been handed an arduous Tuesday night trip to Ipswich Town on April 10.

The Tykes will end their season at Derby County on Sunday, May 6.

All games are subject to being moved for broadcast by Sky, except for the opening weekend’s.