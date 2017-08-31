Barnsley strike late to sign Swansea City forward Oli McBurnie

Barnsley have signed Swansea City striker Oli McBurnie on a season-long loan.

Ex-Bradford City frontman McBurnie has been on the wish-list of Reds head coach Paul Heckingbottom for the entire summer and his patience has finally paid off with the 21-year-old signing on with minutes to spare ahead of tonight's deadline.

Leeds-born McBurnie is highly regarded by Swansea, whose manager Paul Clement has now finally agreed to sanction his move to the Championship to boost his game-time level and aid in his future development.

The Scotland under-21 international has made three appearances from the bench this term for the Swans and was the subject of rival Championship interest, aside from Barnsley.

But persistence has won the day for Heckingbottom, with McBurnie representing the club's 15th summer addition and fourth new forward recruit following the earlier signings of Mamadou Thiam, Ike Ugbo and Cameron McGeehan.

Heckingbottom said: "Oli is a player that we targeted early this summer and have successfully brought to the club, which has not been a secret.

"He is a Yorkshire lad and has jumped at the chance to come here on loan for the season.

"He will add some height and goal threat, along with that raw element of being an unknown quantity to Championship defences. I am looking forward to him coming into training and getting started."