Barnsley team news: Injured pair remain sidelined for Yorkshire derby against Hull City

Barnsley will still be without winger Lloyd Isgrove and midfielder Gary Gardner for Saturday's Yorkshire derby with Hull City at Oakwell.

Isgrove is still not ready to feature after being out since late summer with a foot ligament injury, while loanee Gardner has not yet returned to full training after being afflicted with severe bleeding following a dead leg sustained on his debut at Preston in September.

On the situation with Isgrove, head coach Paul Heckingbottom said: "Day by day, he is getting better. We pulled him out of training on Saturday, Sunday and Monday and he worked with Sedgy (Craig Sedgwick - physio) and Nathe (Nathan Winder, head of sports science) and he was back in training on Tuesday.

"Day by day, he is getting stronger, more capable and robust. But we all know a big part of Izzy's game is physical quality, pace and energy, so we need to make sure he can perform to those levels, otherwise we are setting him up to fail.

"He knows he's not quite there and understands that and to his credit, he wants to train every day."

And on Gardner, Heckingbottom, who welcomes back Jason McCarthy back from suspension, added: "Gary is on the grass and is lightly jogging. But he has still not got the full range of movement in his leg, so that is a frustrating one for Gary and us.

Lloyd Isgrove

"It is a lengthy time he has been out now and the longer you are out, the more re-hab you have to do."

Andy Yiadom, an unused substitute in last weekend's draw with Middlesbrough, is in the fray, although Heckingbottom is mindful of his lack of match fitness.

The Oakwell chief said: "He has played no minutes whatsoever, which is difficult. But he has looked fine in training and had a week and a half now and bit by bit, he is getting better. It is a case of what can we do to speed that up and get him match-fit sooner rather than later."