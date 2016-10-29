Barnsley v Bristol City: Latest from Oakwell

Lee Johnson makes his first return to Barnsley today with Bristol City - eight months after walking out of Oakwell.

Team news: Josh Scowen, Tom Bradshaw and Marc Roberts have all been ordered to stay away from training due to a sickness bug. Scowen is banned after his red card against Fulham, Roberts is injured, but Heckingbottom is hopeful striker Bradshaw will shake off the bug. The Reds will also have to cope without the influential Conor Hourihane, as the captain serves a one-game suspension after picking up five bookings.

Last six games: Barnsley LDLLLW Bristol City WWLLWL.

Referee: G Eltringham (County Durham).

