Barnsley v Cardiff City: Reds urged to target best finish for 16 years

BARNSLEY may be in a position of comparative comfort in mid-table, but Paul Heckingbottom is confident that his players will not be caught metaphorically donning their flip-flops ahead of the summer holidays in the coming weeks.

Heckingbottom – a lifelong Reds supporter with a keen sense of club history – believes that there is still plenty to strive for and he has set his side a fresh mission at the business end of the season.

Barnsley’s attempt to make an outside pitch for the play-offs realistically ended in February, but the Reds’ head coach has challenged his side to secure their highest league placing since reaching the end-of-season lottery with a fourth-placed finish back in 2000.

The club’s best subsequent finish arrived in the following campaign in 2000-01 when they finished 16th and, given their current position of 13th, they have a good chance of breaking into the top half of the table for the first time since 1999-2000.

To boost their chances of doing that, they will have to improve their home form, with the Reds without a home win in six matches since beating Leeds United on January 21.

All told, Barnsley have not sampled victory in their past seven matches with Heckingbottom keen for his side to reacquaint themselves with that winning feeling tonight.

On the task for the Reds, Heckingbottom said: “Since we got beat in the play-offs against Ipswich in 2000, no Barnsley side has finished with a positive goal difference and in the top half.

“We have won 14 and lost 15, so can we change that and put that in balance and while doing that, finish with a positive goal difference?

“If we do that, we will probably be the most successful Barnsley team since 2000.

“That would be a really big achievement and is something I will share with the players and get them to understand it because they deserve the credit for what they do.”

Heckingbottom is awaiting scan results after Andy Yiadom dislocated his shoulder in Saturday’s draw with Sheffield Wednesday, but fellow full-backs Gethin Jones and Callum Elder are back in training and definitely available for selection.

