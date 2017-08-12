Barnsley v Ipswich Town: Talented Barnes is stirring excitement at Oakwell

NEW Barnsley arrival Harvey Barnes believes that proving himself in the Championship at Oakwell represents the perfect next step in his development.

The highly-rated Leicester City teenage midfielder has signed on a season-long loan and is in the Reds’ squad this afternoon.

Barnes, 19, impressed while on loan at MK Dons last season in a breakthrough campaign, which saw him score six goals in 21 appearances before ending the season as top scorer for England Under-20s in their triumphant Toulon Tournament campaign.

Several clubs had enquired about taking Barnes on loan this campaign.

Barnes, who made his Foxes debut in the Champions League match at Porto, said: “I am delighted to get it done and I cannot wait to start. I got some really good experience out on loan last season and certainly learned a few different things, so this is now a perfect next step to come into the Championship and test myself.

“I feel I have begun well in my step up from youth football and I need to keep working hard now to progress further.”

Barnes is the third Leicester player to head to Oakwell on loan in the past year, with Matty James and Callum Elder having spells in South Yorkshire last term, with Reds’ head coach Paul Heckingbottom delighted at his acquisition.

Heckingbottom added: “Harvey is a really talented young player and we are excited to see him come to Oakwell.

“Once Harvey knew we were interested, and we had a chat, he knew he wanted to come here to further develop following a really impressive run of games over the last year. I want to see him now continue that here.”

Tuesday’s dramatic 4-3 Carabao Cup win over Morecambe saw Tom Bradshaw, who is the Reds’ senior striker at the age of just 25, net a brace.

Heckingbottom said: “I was really pleased for him.

“Tom has got one in pre-season and could have had more and Bradders is about goals and scoring goals.

“At the minute, there is a lot of responsibility on his and Ike’s (Ugbo) shoulders and Browny and Stefan (Payne) if and when needed.”

Barnsley’s recruitment continued last night with the signing of Dijon forward Mamadou Thiam, who has signed a three-year deal.

Senegalese-born Thiam, 22, is the 13th arrival this summer.