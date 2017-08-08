Barnsley v Morecambe: Potts eager to make the most out of his overdue opportunity

BRAD POTTS is intent on putting a difficult summer behind him after being handed a cherished Championship chance.

The highly-rated former Blackpool midfielder is pushing for a home debut in the Carabao Cup this evening against Morecambe, fresh from a whirlwind few days which saw him sign for the Reds and be handed an immediate bow in Saturday’s league opener at Bristol City.

Paul Heckingbottom had pursued Potts for the entire close season, but after being thwarted on a couple of occasions to sign the 23-year-old, his persistence has now paid off.

Potts, who admits that he was not expecting to be handed his full debut at Ashton Gate, which represented a pleasant surprise, said: “During the summer when I was off on my holidays, they had obviously made offers, which Blackpool had rejected. They did not even reject it (at first); they didn’t even respond to start with.

“So it was hard to try and get my head around where I was going to be at. But I knew when I went back to Blackpool, I had to start the season well if I was there.

“But I am thankful that Barnsley came back in and that Blackpool accepted it. It was always in the back of my mind that I wanted to come here. But it was just whether it was going to happen or not. I would have liked it if it had happened a few weeks before the season, so I could have bedded in before. But I don’t mind, as long as I finally got here.”

Meanwhile, head coach Heckingbottom says he is ‘really close’ to signing four new players.

The Reds are seeking their first home win in 199 days tonight, with their last success coming way back on January 21.

Last six games: Barnsley LDLDLL; Morecambe WDLDLW.

Referee: D Bond (Lancashire).

Last time: Barnsley 0 Morecambe 2; August 9, 2011; Carling Cup.