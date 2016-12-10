Barnsley v Norwich City: Key moments from the Championship clash

Barnsley look to improve a poor run of form on home turf against high-flying Norwich City this afternoon.

Follow the key moments with our match-hub and get in touch with your thoughts on the match by Tweeting us @YPSport or commenting on the Yorkshire Post Facebook Football page.

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Get more from the Yorkshire Post Sports team

Like the Yorkshire Post Facebook Football page

Follow the Yorkshire Post's new Instagram account - @ypsport

Get the latest news by liking our Twitter account: @YPSport