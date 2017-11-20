Barnsley will keep getting better, avows Heckingbottom

Barnsley manager Paul Heckingbottom was disappointed to have come away with just a point from this game.

“I thought we did enough to have won the game, and the fact we didn’t is down to two reasons,” he said.

“Only one thing made me angry and that was their goal. We knew they liked to take free-kicks quickly and on this occasion a few of the players thought a free-kick had been awarded harshly and turned to the referee instead of focusing on the ball.

“We switched off and went a goal down as a result.

“The other thing that was disappointing was that although we played well we didn’t create as many chances as I would have liked.

“(Norwich goalkeeper) Angus Gunn had to make a few saves, but not nearly enough.

“But I always try and look at the bigger picture and we’ve come a hell of a long way in a short space of time. I’ve spoken to the lads and two things that came out were that we are now a match for anyone is this league, and we will keep getting better.”

Norwich got their noses in front after just 12 minutes with a goal that had a big slice of luck about it.

Josh Murphy’s shot from Nelson Oliveira’s pull-back was nothing special, but it took a big deflection off defender Angus MacDonald to deceive goalkeeper Adam Davies.

That was just about the only noteworthy moment of a poor first half, but the second sprung to life almost immediately as Barnsley equalised just 90 seconds in.

The Tykes produced an incisive move that sliced through the home defence like butter, with Adam Hammill producing the final ball for the impressive Harvey Barnes to slot home.

Norwich applied plenty of pressure after that but the visitors also had their moments and thoroughly deserved their point.

Norwich manager Daniel Farke, whose side had lost their four previous matches, said: “I think the players have lost a bit of self-confidence and the only way that will change is if we start winning games. I think we would all take a narrow, hard-fought win at the moment.”

Norwich City: Gunn, Ivo Pinto, Hanley, Klose, Husband (Zimmermann 46), Stiepermann, Trybull (Wildschut 81), Vrancic, Murphy (Watkins 75), Maddison, Oliveira. Unused substitutes: Reed, Jerome, Hoolahan, McGovern.

Barnsley: Davies, Yiadom, MacDonald (McCarthy 57), Lindsay, Fryers, Williams, Hammill (Hedges 67), Potts, Moncur, Barnes, Bradshaw. Unused substitutes: McGeehan, Ugbo, Gardner, Thiam, Walton.

Referee: Scott Duncan (Tyne & Wear).