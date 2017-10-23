Big-match verdict, Barnsley v Hull: Fraizer Campbell ends Tigers away drought

NOT a goldfish, cuddly toy or a coconut in sight.

As part of his assimilation into life in East Yorkshire, Leonid Slutsky recently sampled the autumnal delights of Hull’s annual fair, trying his hand at a horse racing game along with fellow fair-goers to win a prize.

Winner: Hull's Fraizer Campbell turns to celebrate after scoring the winning goal. Picture: Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images

But the Hull City manager had to wait a little bit longer for the present that he truly craved.

It had been a long time between drinks since the Tigers’ last away success, a mammoth 427 days to be precise and despite Saturday only being Slutsky’s seventh away league appointment since taking charge, some grievous wounds had been felt at the likes of Carrow Road, the Madejski Stadium and Pride Park.

Away demons was how Slutsky put it after the game and even though he had the good grace to acknowledge that City’s moment of salvation at Oakwell was harsh on Barnsley, who had almost exclusively displayed all the endeavour on show prior to Fraizer Campbell’s 78th-minute match-winner, equally he was in no mood for apologies either.

When you are seeking your first away win in 25 matches, you take anything that comes along.

Many among Hull’s 2,237-strong travelling support may have spent much of Saturday venting their spleen in the direction of the club’s owners amid teeming and unrelenting drizzle, but the sense of unbridled joy was self-evident when substitute Campbell struck in front of them.

Breaking off from their anti-Allam chants, Tigers followers had earlier chanted: “‘We only want one shot” – such was the timid offensive approach of the visitors. In the event, one was enough.

As is Hull’s wont, a nervy finale ensued and it was not straightforward – but they finally found a way.

Campbell, who netted for the third time this term, said: “We were not making a big deal out of the stats, it was more the way we have conceded late goals this season. Everyone has been annoyed and upset about it, but here we scored late ourselves.

“Everyone was shouting around to each other saying: ‘Keep switched on’ and we made sure we did not concede this time. There is no worse feeling than coming off the pitch after conceding a late goal. Draws have felt like defeats.

“Last time I was here (at Hull), there were games that were awful to play in. Something might not happen for 89 minutes, but that one minute made the difference. Those are the games that take you to promotions.

“When it is easy, it is easy. But when you have to dig deep and pull something out of the bag, that is when you see the difference.”

After the comparative beauty of the previous week’s engrossing Oakwell encounter between Barnsley and Middlesbrough, this was beastly in comparison.

In mitigation, the Reds tried to make things happen in difficult wind-swept conditions, although the entertainment factor was pretty minimal.

While some wizards of the green baize were strutting their stuff at the nearby Metrodome where the English Open was taken place, this sporting occasion left most feeling snookered.

Among those watching was Chinese businessman Chien Lee, leading a consortium bidding to take charge at Oakwell and it will not have made for particularly edifying viewing.

Barnsley, seeking their first home win in four matches, had much the better of it, while directionless Hull went nowhere for sizeable periods.

Max Clark made a timely early clearance following a nifty flick from Adam Hammill, with the hosts most dangerous first-half moment seeing Cameron McGeehan’s snapshot fly inches over.

Attempts to break the deadlock intensified on the restart with Ike Ugbo heading over and Hammill’s low shot flashing inches wide before Allan McGregor blocked Liam Lindsay’s goalbound shot.

But as the chances started to stack up with Ugbo soon curling a shot just wide, so the feeling that Hull might nick something if they persevered grew stronger.

So it proved when Campbell gobbled up the rebound after fellow substitute Irvine’s header was blocked on the line by Joe Williams from Seb Larsson’s corner.

A goalmouth scramble almost saw Tom Bradshaw level before Hull entered danger time with McGregor making an unorthodox save to deny Ryan Hedges.

But it was Hull’s day with Campbell even going close to a late second as Barnsley’s youthful crop were left to reflect on their charitable nature in front of goal.

Offering his take, disappointed Reds chief Paul Heckingbottom reflected: “I said to the players that I was upset for them and angry with them. I was upset that they have not got a result.

“But I cannot say we deserved one as I never say that. We did not take our chances or capitalise on it when we were dominant.

“I am angry because they had two attempts on target on goal and they were both from set-plays – both from corners.

“When you are not scoring and capitalising at one end, you have got to be focused in every other bit and we were not.

“The goal was their first shot on target. I was looking at half-time and they had no shots, no crosses, nothing. I have never seen that.

“But I am looking at our statistics and while I am thinking we have got that bit right in open play in terms of dominating the game and keeping them quiet, we have not capitalised and made the most of what we should be doing.

“We have seen it before and will continue to see it. But when you are not getting that right, it puts pressure on everywhere else and you have to be faultless in all the other areas.”