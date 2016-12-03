Search

Birmingham City 0 Barnsley 3: Story of the game from St Andrews

Birmingham v Barnsley

Birmingham v Barnsley

0
Have your say

Sam Winnall scored a late brace as Barnsley took three points from their trip to St Andrews, ending a run of four winless Championship matches.

Recap the key moments of the game by looking though our interactive match-hub and get in touch with your thoughts by Tweeting us @YPSport or commenting on the Yorkshire Post Facebook Football page.

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Get more from the Yorkshire Post Sports team
Like the Yorkshire Post Facebook Football page
Follow the Yorkshire Post's new Instagram account - @ypsport
Get the latest news by liking our Twitter account: @YPSport

Back to the top of the page