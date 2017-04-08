Search

Blackburn Rovers 0 Barnsley 2: Championship safety an ‘unbelievable achievement’ for Reds - Heckingbottom

Marley Watkins scored Barnsley's second from distance

Marley Watkins scored Barnsley's second from distance

0
Have your say

Barnsley arrested a worrying run of form to beat struggling Blackburn Rovers 2-0 at Ewood Park on Saturday.

Scroll through our match hub for all the details. Share your thoughts on where the result leaves things by sending a Tweet to @YPSport or commenting on Facebook.

Back to the top of the page