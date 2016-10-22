Brentford 0 Barnsley 2: Adam Armstrong and Sam Winnall fire Reds to three points

Party-poopers Barnsley ruined Brentford’s 4,000th league game celebrations with a convincing 2-0 win at Griffin Park.

Goals from Adam Armstrong and Sam Winnall either side of the break gave the Tykes their first win over the Bees in seven attempts.

Armstrong broke the deadlock just before the half-hour mark when he shinned home Brentford defender Yoann Barbet’s misplaced headed clearance, and Winnall wrapped up the points midway through the second half by tapping home Armstrong’s sizzling low drive after it had bounced back off the post.

Brentford, unbeaten at home this season, started the brighter but created little and the more energetic visitors grew into the game as the first half wore on.

Winnall volleyed Marley Watkins’ right-wing cross just wide and Ryan Kent stung Bentley’s fingertips with an angled low drive on 25 minutes.

Winnall was a constant thorn in the side of Dean Smith’s outfit and almost opened the scoring when he was allowed acres of space to turn and bobble a shot just wide.

But Brentford should have taken the lead on 26 minutes when leading scorer Scott Hogan swept in from the right and crossed for Crystal Palace loanee Sullay Kakai, who somehow contrived to sky the ball over from five yards.

Barnsley, who recorded their first clean sheet at Griffin Park in 13 games, made Brentford pay for their lack of a cutting edge minutes later when Barbet headed towards his own goal for Armstrong to gleefully accept the gift.

At the other end, an out-of-sorts Hogan was thwarted by the lightning dash of Tykes keeper Adam Davies who charged his first time effort down.

After the break Brentford started brightly but ran out of steam quickly as Barnsley pressed them high up the pitch with real intensity.

Watkins twice went close with snapshots for the Yorkshire side while Hogan wasted a difficult chance from the tightest of angles, before Barnsley stretched their lead.

A slick one-two on the edge of the box between Kent and Newcastle loanee Armstrong ended with the ball cannoning of the post into the path of Winnall, who slotted home.

Only Josh Clarke for the hosts had any real impetus going forward but he saw an angled drive deflected to safety and a late run on goal thwarted by the onrushing Davies.

Brentford thought they had found a way back into the game almost on full-time when Nico Yennaris was manhandled to the ground in the box, but the referee waved away the home side’s protests.

The former Arsenal midfielder, one of few who emerged from the game for the home side with any credit, forced a superb full-stretch save from Davies deep into stoppage time as the home fans realised the party was over.

