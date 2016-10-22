Brentford 0 Barnsley 2: Latest from Reds

Paul Heckingbottom takes his Barnsley side to Brentford in the Championship hoping to see a return to winning ways in the Championship.

The Reds took the lead on 29 minutes, Armstrong on target for Barnsley.

And it was 2-0 on 67 minutes when Sam Winnall found the net.

Brentford: Bentley, Colin, Egan, Bjelland, Barbet, Woods,

Yennaris, Saunders, Sawyers, KaiKai, Hogan. Subs: Macleod,

McEachran, Hofmann, Bonham, Kerschbaumer, Clarke, Dean.

Barnsley: Davies, Bree, Jackson, MacDonald, Yiadom, Watkins,

Hourihane, Morsy, Kent, Winnall, Armstrong. Subs: Hammill, Lee,

Townsend, Evans, Kpekawa, Williams, Brown.

Referee: James Linington (Isle of Wight)

