Fan’s view: Barnsley

Verdict: It has been a fantastic first half of the season for the Reds, which has been far and above most fans’ expectations. We have taken on the form we showed at the end of last season and just got better with a squad that should not be competing with some of the clubs we have turned over. We have been a joy to watch and long may it continue. Biggest fear is whether bigger clubs come circling – particularly for central defender Marc Roberts, goalkeeper Adam Davies and, more than anyone, our talismanic midfield play-maker Conor Hourihane.

Where has this season gone right/wrong? Our away form has been the biggest surprise this time. We have enjoyed some fantastic results away at Brentford, Birmingham City and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Best moment: Conor Hourihane’s last-minute free-kick that enabled us to beat Queens Park Rangers.

Lowest moment: Championship derby defeats away at Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday.

Best and worst opposition teams: Best, easily Newcastle United by a country mile. Worst, Rotherham United ... by a bigger mile.

What needs to be done in transfer window? Coach Paul Heckingbottom has to keep what we have got and start preparing for next season’s Championship campaign. Would like the loan signing of Sam Morsy to be made permanent.

Predicted finish: 15th.