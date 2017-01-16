Frustration for Barnsley as Sam Morsy opts to stay at Wigan Athletic

BARNSLEY have suffered a blow with big transfer target Sam Morsy agreeing a new deal with Wigan.

Morsy returned to Wigan at the start of the new year with the Latics invoking a loan clause for him to head back to Lancashire after an impressive half-season loan at Oakwell.

For their part, the Reds elected to trigger a clause allowing them to sign Morsy for a set fee, but couldn’t agee personal terms with the player, who has promptly earned himself a new deal with the Latics after returning to the side under Warren Joyce, having fallen out of favour with previous Wigan boss Gary Caldwell in the summer.

Morsy said: “I had a great time at Barnsley but, as soon as I came back earlier this month, the manager here outlined straight away what he wants, his vision for the club and that’s something I want to be a part of.

“The manager here has been great with me, and really pushed for this.

“And I do believe there could be some really exciting times ahead for the club.

“The ultimate aim this season is to survive in the Championship.”