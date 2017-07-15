Get the balance right, says Barnsley boss Paul Heckingbottom

HEAD coach Paul Heckingbottom is urging Barnsley to strike the right balance in their response to renewed interest in their leading players.

Since returning to the Championship – and mindful of the contractual situation regarding a number of players – the Reds have sanctioned the sales of the likes of Marc Roberts, Conor Hourihane, Sam Winnall and James Bree.

Speculation is rife that Andy Yiadom, whose current deal expires in June, could be the next high-profile exit with Huddersfield Town remaining keen on the 25-year-old.

But Heckingbottom believes that the Reds must be pragmatic and consider perspective when reaching decisions regarding the futures of the likes of Yiadom and others, when rivals come calling.

Heckingbottom said: “I hope we have got the same speculation for all of our players (next season), because it means we and the players are doing well and that is the aim.

“But if we are going to weaken the team and get less wins, it is going to be the wrong decision.

It is not always about getting the money in and likewise, it is not always about keeping the players. It has to be a balance. Barnsley boss Paul Heckingbottom

“If we have a replacement ready and it makes good financial sense to do it, then you do it, 100 per cent. That is what we are working towards.

“So long as you can make it simple and be strong in that commitment to it, that’s fine.

“(But) the value to us may be to let a player’s contract run out because at this moment in time, it may cost us more money to get a replacement and then we would have a weaker team.

“It is not always about getting the money in and, likewise, it is not always about keeping the players. It has to be a balance. Weakening your team can have a detrimental effect on the value of every other player in there.”