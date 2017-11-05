Highlights: Heckingbottom delight after Barnsley hit their targets

Have your say

Barnsley manager Paul Heckingbottom was delighted with his players after running out comfortable winners against struggling Birmingham at Oakwell.

Former Reds’ favourite Marc Roberts had an early headed chance for Blues, but was denied by Adam Davies before Tom Bradshaw opened the scoring for the hosts moments later.

Ezekiel Fryers doubled the lead in the second half from a free-kick.

For Heckingbottom, the main thing was to enjoy a solid, convincing performance from his players.

“We’ve probably dominated games as much, if not more, than that at Oakwell and either drawn or lost,” said Heckingbottom.

“So it’s nice to go out there and put in a good performance and get a good win.

“We were in a strong position early doors, which was good.

“We always want good starts, of course we do. I think the most pleasing bit for me was how we dealt with them (Birmingham).

“The long ball in terms of hitting (Sam) Gallagher or (Lukas) Jutkiewicz, we generally competed or picked up the second, but we still tried to play. It was really important we did that.

“I’ve just been speaking about hitting the target.

“They think I’m silly when I shout it that much, but cheap goals, you get them.

“I’ll not stop shouting at them if they don’t hit the target. It’s not trying to score, but trying to hit the target.

“For Fryers’s free-kick, he’s aiming for goal or somebody to get a touch, that’s his idea.”

Barnsley: Davies, Yiadom, MacDonald, Lindsay, Fryers, Williams, Isgrove (Hammill 61), Moncur, Potts, Barnes (Hedges 79), Bradshaw (Thiam 88). Unused substitutes: Walton, McCarthy, Ugbo, Bird.

Birmingham City: Kuszczak, Nsue, Roberts, Dean, Grounds, Davis, Kieftenbeld, Cotterill (Adams 69), Jota, Gallagher, Jutkiewicz (Boga 75). Unused substitutes: Gardner, N’Doye, Maghoma, Morrison, Trueman.

Referee: James Linington (Isle of Wight).