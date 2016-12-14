HIGHLIGHTS: How Sheffield Wednesday won the South Yorkshire derby against Barnsley in the Championship

Sheffield Wednesday moved back into the Sky Bet Championship play-off places with a 2-0 South Yorkshire derby win over Barnsley at Hillsborough.

The Owls went ahead when Angus McDonald put the ball past his own goalkeeper in the first half and Sam Hutchinson then sealed the points with 10 minutes remaining before Adam Hamill saw red for Barnsley..

