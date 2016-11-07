Illness forces Patrick Cryne to take backseat at Barnsley

BARNSLEY have revealed that owner Patrick Cryne is to withdraw from any involvement with the club ‘for the foreseeable future’ while he undergoes cancer treatment.

The Reds revealed the shock news in a statement this lunch-time with Cryne’s shares in the club to be held in a trust by his family’s lawyer.

Barnsley owner Patrick Cryne

The club confirmed that Linton Brown has been appointed as chief executive of the club’s board with immediate effect, with Robert Zuk to be appointed to the board as a financial director ‘in due course.’

The statement read: “Today, the Cryne family informed the club that Patrick is suffering from cancer. He will withdraw from any involvement with the football club for the foreseeable future while he receives treatment.

“The family’s lawyer continues to hold the Barnsley FC shares in trust. All at Barnsley FC wish Patrick a full recovery. Linton Brown has been appointed chief executive of the Barnsley FC board with immediate effect. Robert Zuk will be appointed to the board as finance director in due course.

“The constitution of the board is as follows: Maurice Watkins (chairman), Barry Taylor (non-executive director), Linton Brown (chief executive), Robert Zuk (finance director designate).”

Millionaire businessman and lifelong fan Cryne has bankrolled his hometown club for over a decade, with the club having been indebted to his considerable financial generosity for a number of years.

That was borne out by the club’s most recent accounts for 2014-15 season, which revealed that the Reds made a loss of £3m with Cryne offsetting the deficit by introducing £2.9m in ‘future share subscriptions’, while also guaranteeing an overdraft of just under £2m.

Despite his extensive backing, Cryne has confirmed his willingness on several occasions in the past few years to sell the club - if the right calibre of prospective buyers came along.