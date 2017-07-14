Lloyd Isgrove determined to make up for lost time with Barnsley

THE term ‘home for the unloved’ would not be lost on Barnsley winger Lloyd Isgrove.

It was a phrase famously coined by the man who first brought him to Oakwell, Lee Johnson, whose policy of reigniting the footballing fires of players on the periphery at rival clubs proved such a success in his first managerial job at Oldham, and then here across the Pennines.

Lloyd Isgrove celebrates reaching the League One play-off final in his first spell with Barnsley. (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

The saying certainly applies second time around for Isgrove at Barnsley, with a bit of tender, loving care offered by current Reds head coach Paul Heckingbottom representing balm after a fraught time at Southampton.

The Solent waters have proved decidedly choppy for the 24-year-old over the past year, with the winger offered scant game time to impress by ex-Saints chief Claude Puel before a cruel bout of luck compounded his frustration in the new year.

That saw Isgrove pick up an injury in a rare Saints outing, in an FA Cup tie with Arsenal at the end of January, which scuppered his hopes of a return to Barnsley.

But thankfully fate, just over five months later, has been rather kinder, with the Reds finally bringing Isgrove back to Oakwell – and he could not be happier.

I always kept in contact with the gaffer (Heckingbottom) and it was nice to know he was on my side and thinking about me. It was an easy decision (to join Barnsley), really. Lloyd Isgrove

Isgrove, who made just eight first-team appearances for the Saints and was handed a mere two senior run-outs last term at a club he joined at the age of nine, said: “I am looking forward to being at a club where I am wanted and will hopefully play some games.

“Last season was very frustrating for me. I did try to get out in the summer and in January and obviously I was gutted that I couldn’t get out.

“Missing that season and waiting around was obviously annoying for me.

“But now I am back here and raring to go.

Barnsley's Lloyd Isgrove celebrates scoring his side's third goal in the League One play-off final (Picture: Nigel French/PA Wire)

“I always kept in contact with the gaffer (Heckingbottom) and it was nice to know he was on my side and thinking about me. It was an easy decision (to join Barnsley), really.

“There was a chance (in January), but it could not happen.

“I was speaking to a few clubs this summer, but Barnsley – ever since I left – was always in my head.

“The fans were really good to me when I was here (on loan in 2015-16) and when I left. The fans being on your side does help. But I will have to prove again that I am worthy of them wanting me.”

Despite only turning 24 in January, Isgrove will be regarded as one of the more senior players in a youthful Reds squad.

Equally, he acknowledges the importance of making up for lost time at Oakwell, at a time in his footballing life when he is desperate to become both a first-team regular and get his career firmly back on track, with a three-year contract providing him with some stability.

Yeovil-born Isgrove was part of the Reds side that enjoyed dual Wembley success in the second half of 2015-16. He even scored one of the goals in the League One play-off final win over Millwall, endearing him to the Oakwell faithful. He added: “Having that year out has made me a lot hungrier with a desire to do well this season because it feels like I have missed a year.

“It is something you obviously never want to do because it is a short career.

“It will definitely be a big season for me and I want to play as many games as I can here. It is a young, hungry team here and I am sure that we will do well.”