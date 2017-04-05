Missed opportunities: Barnsley boss Paul Heckingbottom rues another one that got away

PAUL HECKINGBOTTOM believes his Barnsley team are due a change of fortune.

The Reds’ winless streak stretched to eight games when they were held to a 0-0 draw by Neil Warnock’s Cardiff City in a feisty contest at Oakwell on Tuesday night.

Buoyed by their last-gasp point against local rivals Sheffield Wednesday at the weekend, Barnsley looked lively and created the better opportunities, but the visitors held firm at the back to earn a deserved share of the spoils.

It left both the players and their manager frustrated as they missed out once again on three points.

“We didn’t score so we were not going to get three points,” said Heckingbottom.

“We controlled their threats and the game for long periods. There were lots of pleasing things we did out there, but it’s the end product that is letting us down and we missed our chances again.

There were lots of pleasing things we did out there, but it’s the end product that is letting us down and we missed our chances again. Barnsley manager, Paul Heckingbottom

“We are changing the shape and personnel, we are doing everything we can and we are really pleased with the application, but we are not getting the rewards. I didn’t believe anyone was really going to be aggressive and stick their head on it.”