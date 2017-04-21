Moncur finally feeling at home and ready to make an impact

GEORGE MONCUR believes that a few ‘home’ comforts are helping to inspire his renaissance at Barnsley.

The Reds midfielder, outstanding in the Bank Holiday Monday draw with Brentford, is finally starting to show the form which convinced Paul Heckingbottom to shelve out £500,000 to bring him to Oakwell last summer – and feels that laying down some roots in the town is a big reason for that.

Moncur, whose family are in Essex, endured a tough first six months in his Reds career, and was farmed out on loan to Peterborough United.

After being publicly urged by Heckingbottom to knuckle down and display his commitment to the Reds cause after returning in the new year, Moncur has followed his manager’s advice and is confident that he can play an influential role next season.

Moncur said: “I want to play at Barnsley and I am really happy I am getting in the team now. All the lads are class and everyone has been brilliant.

“The fans have been great and I have seen some stuff on social media, which I am really happy with. I hope to do more for them.

“I want to show the best attitude to the gaffer and the fans to play here. If I keep getting game time and do the right things, then I am sure I will excite a few people and I think I can bring a lot to the team.”

Admitting to some tough early months, he added: “When I first came and signed, it was a bit of a shock to me as I had never lived on my own and been away from my family. I don’t think my head was in the right place.

“Although I had signed for a Championship team, I think what matters off the field is important as well and I was not really settled in myself.

“Now I have got my girlfriend and my house and am a lot much more settled and that plays a big part in it.”