‘Must do better’ - Barnsley unable to back up quality with sharpness in attack

BARNSLEY head coach Paul Heckingbottom was left frustrated with his side’s missed chances as they were held to a draw at home to Brentford.

Marley Watkins put the home side ahead before Florian Joefzoon equalised for the visitors, who also missed a penalty when Jota’s effort from the spot was saved.

Barnsley opened the scoring when Josh Scowen’s cross picked out Watkins, whose effort found the net with the aid of a deflection in the 28th minute.

Jozefzoon equalised four minutes before half-time, slotting the ball past Adam Davies after receiving a fine through-ball from Jota.

Brentford were awarded a 47th-minute penalty when Sergi Canos’s shot was blocked inside the area by Angus MacDonald, but Jota’s spot-kick was superbly saved by Adam Davies.

Heckingbottom said: “We feel we did more than enough to win, but we missed the final bit of quality. I was pleased in terms of the performance, but we should have had more goals. Those moments of quality were missing and we know we can be better.”

Barnsley: Davies, Janko, Roberts, MacDonald, Jones, Scowen, James, Moncur (Hedges 82), Watkins, Bradshaw (Armstrong 68), Kent. Unused substitutes: Lee, Townsend, Evans, Mowatt, Williams.

Brentford: Bonham, Clarke, Dean, Egan, Henry, Woods (Yennaris 68), Kerschbaumer (McCormack 75), Jota, Sawyers, Jozefzoon, Vibe (Canos 30). Unused substitutes: Bentley, Hofmann, Barbet, Field.

Referee: Robert Jones (Merseyside).