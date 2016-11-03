No rush for Barnsley's Marc Roberts, insists Heckingbottom

Paul Heckingbottom is refusing to rush back defender Marc Roberts as Barnsley’s injury and suspension problems start to ease.

Midfield duo Josh Scowen and Conor Hourihane return from bans for Saturday’s trip to Burton Albion, having missed the 2-2 draw with Bristol City last weekend.

The Reds have also got a lengthy injury list - including Sessi D’Almeida, Saidy Janko and Aidy White - although most are expected back after the forthcoming international break.

Former Halifax Town centre-half Roberts has not played since the 2-0 loss to Newcastle United on October 18 due to a hamstring injury.

He is back outside running, but Heckingbottom will not consider the 26-year-old for the Burton trip on Saturday.

“He’s outside running at the moment, just progressing as expected,” said head coach Heckingbottom.

“He’s a couple of weeks away. We are happy where he is, you just have to be careful with him because he is a big player for us.

"Hamstrings are tricky, especially for sprinters, and Robbo is a quick player who relies a lot on his speed. We have to make sure we get it right.

Heckingbottom added: “It looks like after the international break now that they will all be back. They have been out for a while now, so it’s pointless rushing them for one game.

“Hopefully, we had them all out all at once and we will get them all back all at once.

“It’s part and parcel of football. If we weren’t getting injuries, I would be thinking are we not working them hard enough?”