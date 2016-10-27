Oakwell sickness bug hits Barnsley

Barnsley are hoping a sickness bug at Oakwell does not disrupt plans for this weekend’s visit of Bristol City in the Championship.

Josh Scowen, Tom Bradshaw and Marc Roberts have all been ordered to stay away from training as boss Paul Heckingbottom tries to prevent any more players catching the bug.

“We have got a bit of diarrhea going round the club, so we have a couple we are trying to keep away from the rest of the squad as we can’t afford to have anyone else sick,” said Heckingbottom.

“It happens, and we are just trying to isolate them and keep them away from the club.

“We don’t want people picking up a bug they don’t need to pick up.

“We have Scowen - who is suspended - Bradshaw, Roberts ill, they are the three at the minute.”

Of those three, Scowen is banned for Saturday after his red card against Fulham, Roberts is injured, but Heckingbottom is hopeful striker Bradshaw will shake off the bug.

The Reds will also have to cope without the influential Conor Hourihane, as the captain serves a one-game suspension after picking up five bookings.

“Hourihane is captain, has been playing well this season, and is a big loss for us,” said Heckingbottom.

“But as we always say, it’s an opportunity for someone else to come in and impress.”