Offers for Barnsley captain Marc Roberts rejected by Reds

BARNSLEY head coach Paul Heckingbottom has revealed that the club have rejected offers from two Championship clubs for in-demand captain Marc Roberts.

The former FC Halifax defender has been linked with a host of clubs over the past six months following an impressive first campaign at second-tier level.

Barnsley head coach Paul Heckingbottom. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Birmingham City are long-time admirers of the 26-year-old and saw a bid rejected last season, with Roberts also reportedly being monitored by the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Aston Villa, Derby County and Middlesbrough, along with top-flight sides West Brom and Burnley.

Heckingbottom said: “We have had bids in for Robbo. So that is something that is ongoing.

“But until we get something that is right for the club, then it is pointless doing anything because he is our captain and did excellent for us last season and we need to make sure we replace him before we let him go.

On the incoming front, Heckingbottom has been linked with several players including Swansea City forward Oli McBurnie and Blackpool’s attacking midfielder Brad Potts.

Without naming names, the Reds chief said that the club have bids in for players and is hopeful of making new signings before the club go on a pre-season training camp in Hungary at the start of next week.