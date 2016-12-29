Reds pay tribute to ‘Mr Barnsley’ Norman Rimmington

BARNSLEY Football Club are mourning the loss of club legend Norman Rimmington, who has died at the age of 93.

The Oakwell outfit announced the sad passing of Mr Rimmington - affectionately known to Reds fans as ‘Mr Barnsley’ following an association with the club spanning over seven decades - yesterday morning.

LEGEND: Norman Rimmington, right.

A statement read: “Barnsley Football Club is truly devastated to announce that Norman Rimmington has passed away at the age of 93.

“‘Rimmo’ was a true club legend and a man who represented the club with the utmost pride and dedication throughout his life.

“Barnsley Football Club ran through Norman’s veins and he embodied everything good about our town and our people.

“Through his commitment and service to the club over the decades, Norman became affectionately known to the fans as ‘Mr Barnsley’ - a fitting tribute to a man who devoted his life to the club.”

Here, by way of a tribute, is a feature interview with ‘Mr Barnsley’ from The Yorkshire Post archives published in November 2013. RIP Norman.

Born in Staincross, Mr Rimmington, a goalkeeper in his playing days, signed for the Reds in 1945, having previously worked as a fitter at North Gawber colliery.

Mr Rimmington subsequently played for Hartlepools United, Buxton and Denaby United before retiring at the age of 29.

Former Barnsley manager Tim Ward subsequently brought in Mr Rimmington to his coaching staff before Ward’s replacement Johnny Steele promoted him to first-team coach.

Mr Rimmington went onto become an institution at Barnsley and his roles over the years and decades incorporated spells as coach, groundsman, physiotherapist and kit manager - while also unofficially serving as the club’s all-round ‘odd job man’ on occasions.

In later years, Mr Rimmington - subject of a special gathering at Oakwell to mark his 90th birthday in November 2013 - helped out in the club’s laundry and was a hugely popular figure at the club.

Funeral arrangements have yet to be released.