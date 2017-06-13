Saint McCarthy takes ‘perfect next step’ to Barnsley

DEFENDER Jason McCarthy believes that moving to Barnsley represents the perfect step up in his career following his arrival from Southampton for a six-figure fee.

The 21-year-old, fresh from successful season-long loan spells at Walsall and Wycombe Wanderers, which saw him earn player-of-the-season awards at both, has signed a three-year deal with the Reds and becomes the club’s second summer arrival after the signing of midfielder Stevie Mallan.

The capture of McCarthy, for a fee believed to be in the region of £200,000, fits into Barnsley’s recruitment policy of signing highly-rated young talent with clear development potential with the defender being another product of the Saints’ much-vaunted academy.

On joining Barnsley, Southampton-born McCarthy, who made one senior appearance for Saints in the 3-1 win over Crystal Palace in December 2014, said: “I am absolutely delighted to be here, it is a thrill to get it over the line.

“This was the perfect next step for me, to sign for a Championship club, especially one like Barnsley. As soon as I came and was walking around the place, you get a real feel and you sense the history of the club, so it is a great feeling to sign.

“This was a really easy decision. I went and met the manager and I got a really good impression from him straight away.

“I felt comfortable and this felt like the right move. I was really impressed as soon as I came through the door.”

McCarthy’s signing will be well received by head coach Paul Heckingbottom, who had been desperate to kick-start some inward transfer activity in the early part of the summer to bolster his thin-looking squad.

Rotherham United are expected to complete the signing of experienced midfielder Darren Potter today, with the one-time Sheffield Wednesday player, 32, undergoing a medical yesterday.

The club are also close to sealing the signing of ex-Fleetwood forward David Ball, who scored 14 times for the Trawlermen last term.

The Millers also hope to finalise a move for former Barnsley winger Ryan Williams, who endured an injury-hit time during his two-year stint at Oakwell.