Saturday Football: As it happened...

It’s been a busy day of football with a packed fixture list in the Premier League and Football League.

Recap all the goal updates, analysis and team news throughout the afternoon by a variety of means.

SATURDAY'S ACTION

Premier League:

Hull City 1 Arsenal 4: Phelan rues harsh red card

Everton 3-1 Middlesbrough: Boro suffer at Goodison Park

Championship:

Cardiff City 0-2 Leeds United: We are heading in right direction, says Monk

Blackburn 4-2 Rotherham: I’m sick of saying the same thing, moans Stubbs

Barnsley 1-2 Reading: We need to learn the lesson, admits Heckingbottom

Birmingham 2-1 Sheffield Wednesday: Owls punished for spurned chances

Huddersfield 2-1 QPR: Brilliant, fantastic is Wagner’s verdict

League One:

Bradford 1-1 Bristol Rovers: A joy to watch, says McCall

Sheffield United 1-0 Peterborough:Wilder praise for “steady” Blades

League Two:

Doncaster Rovers 2-0 Newport County: Ferguson frustrated despite win

MATCH UPDATES

19.25 FT - Birmingham City 2-1 Sheffield Wednesday

19.23 GOAL! Birmingham City 2-1 Sheffield Wednesday - A dramatic finish as Lucas Jutkiewicz heads home in injury time for Birmingham, moments after Wednesday hit the bar at the other end.

19.22 FT - Everton 3-1 Middlesbrough

19.13 GOAL! Birmingham City 1-1 Sheffield Wednesday - Clayton Donaldson equalises for Birmingham from the spot after being brought down by Kieran Westwood

19.07 GOAL! Birmingham City 0-1 Sheffield Wednesday - Gary Hooper slots home, under the Birmingham keeper, with 15 minutes remaining on the clock. Hooper was Wednesday's match-winner in the same fixture last year.

18.20 Half-time: Everton 3-1 Middlesbrough; Birmingham City 0-0 Sheffield Wednesday

18.15 GOAL! Everton 3-1 Middlebrough - Disaster for Boro. Bolasie puts in a deep cross and it goes into the opposite corner

18.11 GOAL! Everton 2-1 Middlebrough - Seamus Coleman puts Everton ahead as he runs into the box and strikes past Valdes

17.56 GOAL! b- The lead lasts a matter of minutes as Everton respond through Gareth Barry

17.51 GOAL! Everton 0-1 Middlesbrough - Middlesbrough take the lead through Alvero Negredo.

17.30 Underway at Goodison Park and St Andrews for the late kick-offs.

17.02 FT: Bradford CIty 1-1 Bristol Rovers

17.00 Bradford City and Bristol Rovers are the only teams still at it following the break in play for the mysterious drone flying above the stadium.

16.58: FT: Huddersfield Town 2-1 Queens Park Rangers; Barnsely 1-2 Reading; Blackburn 4-2 Rotherham; Sheffield United 1-0 Peterborough; Doncaster Rovers 2-0 Newport County

16.55: FT: Hull City 1-4 Arsenal

16.54: Full-time scores coming soon.

16.52 GOAL! Hull 1-4 Arsenal - Xhaka scores a screamer to compound Hull City's misery

16.49 GOAL! Bradford City 1-1 Bristol Rovers - Back level at Valley Parade. Vincelot slips as he looks to intercept Brown's cross into the box and Colkett slams the ball home

16.47 GOAL! Blackburn 4-2 Rotherham United - Blackburn kill off the game and are on course for a first win of the season now with a tap in for Gallagher.

16.44 GOAL! Blackburn 3-2 Rotherham United - Danny Ward gets his second of the game. Can the Millers steal a point from Ewood Park

16.43 GOAL! Barnsley 1-2 Reading - Adam Armstrong gives the Reds hope with a stunning volley

16.42 GOAL! Hull City 1-3 Arsenal - Any hope for Hull is diminished as Sanchez pounces on an inital shot blocked by Walcott.

16.41 GOAL! Huddersfield Town 2-1 QPR - Huddersfield's lead is halved as Sylla pulls one back for QPR

16.40 GOAL! Hull City 1-2 Arsenal - Game on! Robert Snodgrass scores from the spot to spark ten-man Hull City into life.

16.36 GOAL! Bradford City 1-0 Bristol Rovers - Minutes after both sets of players return to the field, James Meredith puts the in-form Bantams ahead.

16.30 Maidstone 1-1 Guiseley - Guiseley, bottom of the National League, equalise on the 3G pitch courtesy of Reece Webb-Foster

16.29 Drone stops play! It's been a dull afternoon at Valley Parade so far, but now both sets of players have been taken off the field by the referee due to a drone flying above the ground.

16.26 GOAL! Huddersfield Town 2-0 QPR - The happy days continue at Huddersfield Town. Elias Kachunga fires Town into a two-goal lead shortly after the hour mark.

16.21 GOAL! Doncaster Rovers 2-0 Newport County - Andy Williams doubles Rovers' lead finishing off a quick move which broke down the left.

16.15 GOAL! Hull City 0-2 Arsenal. Already down to ten men, Hull now have a mountain to climb as Theo Walcott doubles Arsenal's lead.

16.05 GOAL! Blackburn 3-1 Rotherham United: It's becoming a tough afternoon for Rotherham United. David Marshall puts Blackburn two goals clear within 20 seconds of the restart - bending one into the corner.

16.04: Second half action begins

15.47: Half time whistles start to sound

15.41: RED! Jake Livermore sees red for Hull City for denying a goalscoring opportunity with his hand. Jacopovic saves his bacon soon though, saving Alexis Sanchez's penalty.

15.38 RED! Reading are down to ten men against Barnsley. Goalscorer Gareth McCleary is given a straight red for an off the field altercation with Conor Hourihane.

15.31 GOAL! Barnsley 0-2 Reading - Poor start for Barnsley and John Swift curls home to put Reading 2-0 up.

15.30 GOAL! Blackburn 2-1 Rotherham - Marvin Emnes slots home to put the hosts ahead after a swift counter-attack. Rotherham had just had a shot cleared off the line.

15.23 GOAL! Blackburn 1-1 Rotherham: Rovers equalise through Conway who rockets an effort into the top corner from 20 yards

15.21: GOAL! York 0-1 Dover: York City fall behind at Bootham Crescent in the National League.

15.16 GOAL! Doncaster Rovers 1-0 Newport: Coppinger scores a free-kick, into the bottom corner.

15.15: GOAL! Huddersfield 1-0 QPR;Kasey Palmer puts Huddersfield Town ahead

15.13: GOAL! Sheffield United 1-0 Peterborough: Sheffield United open the scoring at home to Peterborough through Matt Done.

15.12: GOAL! Blackburn 0-1 Rotherham: Rotherham United take the lead at Blackburn through Danny Ward, keeping his cool from Izzy Brown's pass.

15.09: GOAL! Barnsley 0-1 Reading: Reading are awarded a spot kick, which Davies saves but McCleary scores the rebound

15.00: Kick-off around the grounds.

14.25: FT: Cardiff City 0-2 Leeds United - match report to follow.

14.14: GOAL! Cardiff City 0-2 Leeds United (Hernandez, 82) That should seal the points for Leeds United. Hernandez curls one into the top corner.

14.11: Sacko tests the palms of Amos with a strike from the right hand side of the box. Ten minutes remaining.

13.54 GOAL! Cardiff City 0-1 Leeds United (Wood, 62 pen) Wood sends Ben Amos the wrong way from the spot after a foul on Jansson inside the box

13.36: The action gets back underway at the Cardiff City Stadium.

13.20: Half-time - Cardiff City 0-0 Leeds United

13.15 Cardiff City 0-0 Leeds United: For the second time in the game, midfielder Peter Whittingham hits the woodwork, clipping the post from a free-kick. Goalless approaching half-time.

12.45: Cardiff City 0-0 Leeds United: Peter Whittingham strikes the woodwork for Cardiff City from a fingertip save by Rob Green. It's still 0-0.

12.30: Underway at Cardiff.

