Saturday Football LIVE: Goal updates from Leeds United, Barnsley, Rotherham United, Huddersfield Town, Sheffield Wednesday, Middlesbrough and the FA Cup

Three Yorkshire teams are in FA Cup first round action this afternoon while there is five Championship encounters and a hotly-anticipated trip to Manchester City for Aitor Karanka's Middlesbrough.
SATURDAY'S ACTION - LIVE AROUND THE GROUNDS
Premier League
Manchester City 0-0 Middlesbrough - In-Play stats
Championship
Burton 0-0 Barnsley - In-Play stats
Huddersfield 0-0 Birmingham - In-Play stats
Norwich 1-0 Leeds - In-Play stats
Rotherham 0-2 Preston - In-Play stats
Sheff Wed 0-1 Ipswich - In-Play stats
FA Cup
Bradford City 0-1 Accrington Stanley
Dagenham 0-0 Halifax
Oldham 0-0 Doncaster
National League
North Ferriby 0-0 Wrexham
National League North
FC United of Manchester 0-0 Bradford Park Avenue
Salford City 0-0 Harrogate Town
MATCH UPDATES
15.38 GOALS! A dreadful day for Yorkshire's sides so far...
Sheffield Wednesday 0-1 Ipswich
Bradford City 0-1 Accrington Stanley
15.32 Rotherham 0-2 Preston - Disaster for Kenny Jackett. Rotherham concede a second inside five minute from Robinson's header.
15.27 Rotherham 0-1 Preston - Rotherham go behind courtesy of Hugill's 22nd minute opener
15.25 Norwich 1-0 Leeds United: Aying puts into his own net from Robbie Brady's cross
15.15 A very quiet start to proceedings, following the rounds of minute's silence across the county's matches
TEAM NEWS
14.45 Some more team news...
Bradford v Accrington Stanley
Bradford: Doyle, Darby, McArdle, Nathan Clarke, Kilgallon, Marshall, Dieng, Devine, Morais, Vuckic, Hanson.
Subs: Law, Vincelot, Billy Clarke, Hiwula, Sattelmaier, Knight-Percival, Hudson.
Accrington Stanley: Parish, Lacey, Hughes, Beckles, Pearson, Boco, Conneely, Brown, McConville, Clark, Gornell.
Subs: McCartan, Taylor-Fletcher, Hewitt, Chapman, Sykes, Kee, Ogle.
Referee: Graham Salisbury (Lancashire)
Dag & Red v FC Halifax
Dag & Red: Cousins, Raymond, Doe, Staunton, Widdowson, Boucaud, Robinson, Whitely, Guttridge, Maguire-Drew, Hawkins.
Subs: Justham, Benson, Ling, Hyde, White, Mitchell.
FC Halifax: Drench, Roberts, Hotte, Garner, Wilde, MacDonald, King, Lynch, Simmons, Denton, Sinnott.
Subs: Thomas Nicholson, Barrows, Mathew Kosylo, Moyo, Peniket, Hibbs, Burrow.
Referee: Neil Hair (Cambridgeshire)
Sheff Wed v Ipswich
Sheff Wed: Westwood, Hunt, Lees, Hutchinson, Pudil, Bannan, Lee, Jones, Reach, Fletcher, Hooper.
Subs: Abdi, Loovens, Palmer, Dawson, Wallace, Buckley, Forestieri.
Ipswich: Bialkowski, Chambers, Webster, Berra, Knudsen, Lawrence, Skuse, Bishop, Ward, McGoldrick, Sears.
Subs: Gerken, Best, Varney, Bru, Williams, Emmanuel, Kenlock.
Referee: Andrew Madley (West Yorkshire)
Burton Albion v Barnsley
Burton Albion: McLaughlin, Brayford, McFadzean, Turner, Akins, Williamson, Palmer, Irvine, Dyer, O'Grady, Ward.
Subs: Flanagan,Mousinho, Beavon, Bywater, Naylor, Miller, Choudhury.
Barnsley: Davies, Bree, MacDonald, Jackson, Yiadom, Watkins, Morsy, Hourihane, Kent, Winnall, Armstrong.
Subs: Scowen, Hammill, Lee, Townsend, Kpekawa, Bradshaw, Williams.
Referee: Peter Banks (Norwich)
14.39 Huddersfield v Birmingham
Huddersfield: Ward, Smith, Hefele, Schindler, Lowe, Hogg, Mooy, Kachunga, Palmer, Scannell, Wells.
Subs: Whitehead, Hudson, Billing, Holmes-Dennis, Coleman, Payne, van La Parra.
Birmingham: Kuszczak, Spector, Morrison, Shotton, Grounds, Cotterill, Kieftenbeld, Gleeson, Davis, Donaldson, Jutkiewicz.
Subs: Legzdins, Robinson, Fabbrini, Adams, Maghoma, Stewart, Dacres-Cogley.
Referee: Stephen Martin (Staffordshire)
North Ferriby Utd v Wrexham
North Ferriby Utd: Watson, Skelton, Topliss, Hare, Middleton, Brogan, Fallowfield, Russell, Wootton, Clarke, Thompson.
Subs: Gray, Emerton, Robinson, Kendall, Armstrong.
Wrexham: Jalal, Edwards, Jordan Evans, Leo Smith, Bencherif, Tilt, Rooney, Carrington, Powell, Harrad, McDonagh.
Subs: Dunn, Barry, Bailey-Nicholls, Nortey, Harvey.
Referee: Alan Young (Cambridgeshire)
14.27 Norwich City v Leeds United: One change for Leeds United. Doukara, scorer last week, in for Hadi Sacko on the flank.
Norwich: McGovern, Martin, Bennett, Klose, Olsson, Dorrans, Thompson, Pritchard, Hoolahan, Brady, Jerome.
Subs: Ruddy, Bassong, Naismith, Oliveira, Lafferty, Jacob Murphy, Josh Murphy.
Leeds: Green, Ayling, Jansson, Bartley, Taylor, Phillips, O’Kane, Roofe, Hernandez, Doukara, Wood.
Subs: Cooper, Antonsson, Silvestri, Grimes, Sacko, Vieira, Berardi
Referee: Andy Davies (Hampshire)
Oldham v Doncaster
Oldham: Ripley, Dummigan, Clarke, Burgess, Dunne, Winchester, Banks, Green, McLaughlin, McKay, Erwin.
Subs: Law, Wilson, Flynn, Kettings, Osei, Fane, Jahraldo-Martin.
Doncaster: Marosi, Richardson, Baudry, Wright, Garrett, Middleton, Alcock, Blair, Mandeville, Beestin, Marquis.
Subs: Etheridge, Butler, Keegan, Longbottom, Evina.
Referee: David Webb (County Durham)
Rotherham v Preston
Rotherham: Camp, Fisher, Fry, Wood, Mattock, Taylor, Ball, Vaulks, Newell, Blackstock, Ward.
Subs: Odemwingie, Kelly, Forde, Price, Halford, Belaid, Brown.
Preston: Maxwell, Baptiste, Clarke, Wright, Cunningham, McGeady, Gallagher, Johnson, Pringle, Robinson, Hugill.
Subs: Lindegaard, Vermijl, Makienok, Beckford, Doyle, Grimshaw, Huntington.
Referee: Andy Woolmer (Northamptonshire)
14.03 Manchester City v Middlesbrough
Man City: Bravo, Zabaleta, Stones, Kolarov, Clichy, Fernandinho, Gundogan, Jesus Navas, De Bruyne, Silva, Aguero.
Subs: Kompany, Nolito, Caballero, Sane, Maffeo, Iheanacho, Garcia.
Middlesbrough: Valdes, Barragan, Chambers, Gibson, Friend, Traore, de Roon, Clayton, Forshaw, Downing, Negredo.
Subs: Da Silva, Bernardo, Leadbitter, Fischer, Guzan, Stuani, Nugent.
Referee: Kevin Friend (Leicestershire)
13.15 Team news will filter through from 2pm. We'll try get them through to you as fast as we see them.
13.00: Hello and welcome to another busy afternoon of Saturday football across Yorkshire. Stay tuned on this page for all the goal and key match updates throughout the afternoon, with Ed White taking you through proceedings.
ALL THE STATS
