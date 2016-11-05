Saturday Football LIVE: Goal updates from Leeds United, Barnsley, Rotherham United, Huddersfield Town, Sheffield Wednesday, Middlesbrough and the FA Cup

Three Yorkshire teams are in FA Cup first round action this afternoon while there is five Championship encounters and a hotly-anticipated trip to Manchester City for Aitor Karanka's Middlesbrough.

SATURDAY'S ACTION - LIVE AROUND THE GROUNDS

Premier League

Manchester City 0-0 Middlesbrough - In-Play stats

Championship

Burton 0-0 Barnsley - In-Play stats

Huddersfield 0-0 Birmingham - In-Play stats

Norwich 1-0 Leeds - In-Play stats

Rotherham 0-2 Preston - In-Play stats

Sheff Wed 0-1 Ipswich - In-Play stats

FA Cup

Bradford City 0-1 Accrington Stanley

Dagenham 0-0 Halifax

Oldham 0-0 Doncaster

National League

North Ferriby 0-0 Wrexham

National League North

FC United of Manchester 0-0 Bradford Park Avenue

Salford City 0-0 Harrogate Town

MATCH UPDATES

15.38 GOALS! A dreadful day for Yorkshire's sides so far...

Sheffield Wednesday 0-1 Ipswich

Bradford City 0-1 Accrington Stanley

15.32 Rotherham 0-2 Preston - Disaster for Kenny Jackett. Rotherham concede a second inside five minute from Robinson's header.

15.27 Rotherham 0-1 Preston - Rotherham go behind courtesy of Hugill's 22nd minute opener

15.25 Norwich 1-0 Leeds United: Aying puts into his own net from Robbie Brady's cross

15.15 A very quiet start to proceedings, following the rounds of minute's silence across the county's matches

TEAM NEWS

14.45 Some more team news...

Bradford v Accrington Stanley

Bradford: Doyle, Darby, McArdle, Nathan Clarke, Kilgallon, Marshall, Dieng, Devine, Morais, Vuckic, Hanson.

Subs: Law, Vincelot, Billy Clarke, Hiwula, Sattelmaier, Knight-Percival, Hudson.

Accrington Stanley: Parish, Lacey, Hughes, Beckles, Pearson, Boco, Conneely, Brown, McConville, Clark, Gornell.

Subs: McCartan, Taylor-Fletcher, Hewitt, Chapman, Sykes, Kee, Ogle.

Referee: Graham Salisbury (Lancashire)

Dag & Red v FC Halifax

Dag & Red: Cousins, Raymond, Doe, Staunton, Widdowson, Boucaud, Robinson, Whitely, Guttridge, Maguire-Drew, Hawkins.

Subs: Justham, Benson, Ling, Hyde, White, Mitchell.

FC Halifax: Drench, Roberts, Hotte, Garner, Wilde, MacDonald, King, Lynch, Simmons, Denton, Sinnott.

Subs: Thomas Nicholson, Barrows, Mathew Kosylo, Moyo, Peniket, Hibbs, Burrow.

Referee: Neil Hair (Cambridgeshire)

Sheff Wed v Ipswich

Sheff Wed: Westwood, Hunt, Lees, Hutchinson, Pudil, Bannan, Lee, Jones, Reach, Fletcher, Hooper.

Subs: Abdi, Loovens, Palmer, Dawson, Wallace, Buckley, Forestieri.

Ipswich: Bialkowski, Chambers, Webster, Berra, Knudsen, Lawrence, Skuse, Bishop, Ward, McGoldrick, Sears.

Subs: Gerken, Best, Varney, Bru, Williams, Emmanuel, Kenlock.

Referee: Andrew Madley (West Yorkshire)

Burton Albion v Barnsley

Burton Albion: McLaughlin, Brayford, McFadzean, Turner, Akins, Williamson, Palmer, Irvine, Dyer, O'Grady, Ward.

Subs: Flanagan,Mousinho, Beavon, Bywater, Naylor, Miller, Choudhury.

Barnsley: Davies, Bree, MacDonald, Jackson, Yiadom, Watkins, Morsy, Hourihane, Kent, Winnall, Armstrong.

Subs: Scowen, Hammill, Lee, Townsend, Kpekawa, Bradshaw, Williams.

Referee: Peter Banks (Norwich)

14.39 Huddersfield v Birmingham

Huddersfield: Ward, Smith, Hefele, Schindler, Lowe, Hogg, Mooy, Kachunga, Palmer, Scannell, Wells.

Subs: Whitehead, Hudson, Billing, Holmes-Dennis, Coleman, Payne, van La Parra.

Birmingham: Kuszczak, Spector, Morrison, Shotton, Grounds, Cotterill, Kieftenbeld, Gleeson, Davis, Donaldson, Jutkiewicz.

Subs: Legzdins, Robinson, Fabbrini, Adams, Maghoma, Stewart, Dacres-Cogley.

Referee: Stephen Martin (Staffordshire)

North Ferriby Utd v Wrexham

North Ferriby Utd: Watson, Skelton, Topliss, Hare, Middleton, Brogan, Fallowfield, Russell, Wootton, Clarke, Thompson.

Subs: Gray, Emerton, Robinson, Kendall, Armstrong.

Wrexham: Jalal, Edwards, Jordan Evans, Leo Smith, Bencherif, Tilt, Rooney, Carrington, Powell, Harrad, McDonagh.

Subs: Dunn, Barry, Bailey-Nicholls, Nortey, Harvey.

Referee: Alan Young (Cambridgeshire)

14.27 Norwich City v Leeds United: One change for Leeds United. Doukara, scorer last week, in for Hadi Sacko on the flank.

Norwich: McGovern, Martin, Bennett, Klose, Olsson, Dorrans, Thompson, Pritchard, Hoolahan, Brady, Jerome.

Subs: Ruddy, Bassong, Naismith, Oliveira, Lafferty, Jacob Murphy, Josh Murphy.

Leeds: Green, Ayling, Jansson, Bartley, Taylor, Phillips, O’Kane, Roofe, Hernandez, Doukara, Wood.

Subs: Cooper, Antonsson, Silvestri, Grimes, Sacko, Vieira, Berardi

Referee: Andy Davies (Hampshire)

Oldham v Doncaster

Oldham: Ripley, Dummigan, Clarke, Burgess, Dunne, Winchester, Banks, Green, McLaughlin, McKay, Erwin.

Subs: Law, Wilson, Flynn, Kettings, Osei, Fane, Jahraldo-Martin.

Doncaster: Marosi, Richardson, Baudry, Wright, Garrett, Middleton, Alcock, Blair, Mandeville, Beestin, Marquis.

Subs: Etheridge, Butler, Keegan, Longbottom, Evina.

Referee: David Webb (County Durham)

Rotherham v Preston

Rotherham: Camp, Fisher, Fry, Wood, Mattock, Taylor, Ball, Vaulks, Newell, Blackstock, Ward.

Subs: Odemwingie, Kelly, Forde, Price, Halford, Belaid, Brown.

Preston: Maxwell, Baptiste, Clarke, Wright, Cunningham, McGeady, Gallagher, Johnson, Pringle, Robinson, Hugill.

Subs: Lindegaard, Vermijl, Makienok, Beckford, Doyle, Grimshaw, Huntington.

Referee: Andy Woolmer (Northamptonshire)

14.03 Manchester City v Middlesbrough

Man City: Bravo, Zabaleta, Stones, Kolarov, Clichy, Fernandinho, Gundogan, Jesus Navas, De Bruyne, Silva, Aguero.

Subs: Kompany, Nolito, Caballero, Sane, Maffeo, Iheanacho, Garcia.

Middlesbrough: Valdes, Barragan, Chambers, Gibson, Friend, Traore, de Roon, Clayton, Forshaw, Downing, Negredo.

Subs: Da Silva, Bernardo, Leadbitter, Fischer, Guzan, Stuani, Nugent.

Referee: Kevin Friend (Leicestershire)

13.15 Team news will filter through from 2pm. We'll try get them through to you as fast as we see them.

13.00: Hello and welcome to another busy afternoon of Saturday football across Yorkshire. Stay tuned on this page for all the goal and key match updates throughout the afternoon, with Ed White taking you through proceedings.

