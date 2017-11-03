Shaw Lane’s FA Cup journey is great for Barnsley – Heckingbottom

Barnsley head coach Paul Heckingbottom says the achievement of neighbouring Shaw Lane in reaching the first round of the FA Cup is a great boost for the town.

Saturday sees two hugely important games in the town take place one after the other, with Evo-Stik Northern Premier League side Shaw Lane hosting Mansfield Town in the FA Cup at 12.15pm, followed by the Reds welcoming Birmingham in the Championship at 3pm.

Barnsley's head coach Paul Heckingbottom.

And Heckingbottom – Barnsley born and bred – hopes town-folk take advantage of the feast of football that is on offer.

“It’s great for the town, there’ll be lots of people on about it Friday night. There’ll be a helluva lot that go there Saturday and then make their way up here (to Oakwell) which would be nice,” said Heckingbottom.

“I think every football fan in the town should make the most of it because I’m not sure when it will happen again.

“I would have liked to have it been a different time so I could get down to see it, I was disappointed it’s just a couple of hours before us because I would have liked to have watched that.

“I can imagine what it’s going to be like down there, TV cameras coming down to Athersley, it’ll be great. I would have gone down to see it because it’ll be unique.”